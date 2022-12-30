Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $951.96 million and approximately $26.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007641 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003593 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,053,645,370 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,037,575,181.433506 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03861537 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $24,778,283.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

