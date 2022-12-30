HedgeTrade Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $361.45 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $32.87 million and $361.45 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.0942 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

