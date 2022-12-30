Helium (HNT) Price Hits $1.67

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Helium has a total market cap of $227.56 million and $2.29 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00010070 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007678 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $894.86 or 0.05375662 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00497758 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,876,634 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.