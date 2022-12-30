Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.79. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 60,814 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 158,660 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 229,995 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $317,393.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 158,660 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,666 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

