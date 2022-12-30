HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Holdings Cut by Thomist Capital Management LP

Thomist Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair accounts for approximately 7.0% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth $1,027,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

