Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Hibbett stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $886.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

