Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stake Reduced by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,377. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

