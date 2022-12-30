Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Down 3.4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. 14,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 837,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMX. StockNews.com raised Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $213.63 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 41.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 103.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.