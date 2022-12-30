Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hitachi Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.28. 18,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $80.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.09.
Hitachi Company Profile
