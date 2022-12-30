Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 382.1% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.28. 18,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $80.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.09.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

