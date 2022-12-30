HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 87.8% in December

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the November 30th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HLTRF stock remained flat at $7.64 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

