HomeServe (LON:HSV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,183.10

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,183.10 ($14.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,198 ($14.46). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,196 ($14.43), with a volume of 654,183 shares changing hands.
HomeServe Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,992.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,191.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,183.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.66.
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.
Featured Stories
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.