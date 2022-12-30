HomeServe (LON:HSV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,183.10

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,183.10 ($14.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,198 ($14.46). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 1,196 ($14.43), with a volume of 654,183 shares changing hands.

HomeServe Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,992.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,191.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,183.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.66.

About HomeServe

(Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.