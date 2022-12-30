Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Reaches $0.0708

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $143,798.49 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

