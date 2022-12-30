Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Trading 1% Higher

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Rating) shares rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.81 and last traded at C$21.80. Approximately 1,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.57.

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.