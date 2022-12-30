H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.23

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.23 and traded as high as C$12.33. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.01, with a volume of 405,105 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total transaction of C$216,090.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,052,084.55.

(Get Rating)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.