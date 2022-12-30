HUNT Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $42.05 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $42.05 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $875.76 or 0.05314994 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00498722 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.91 or 0.29549541 BTC.

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

