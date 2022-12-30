HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 512,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

