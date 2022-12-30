HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 512,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
