iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.89

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.89 and traded as high as C$78.80. iA Financial shares last traded at C$78.07, with a volume of 131,440 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IAG. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 9.1199997 EPS for the current year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,388,000. In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total transaction of C$362,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,000. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $466,702 over the last three months.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.