ICON Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $132.95 million and $2.60 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 942,775,730 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

