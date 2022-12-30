Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Up 12.3%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 12,391,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 6,937,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Ideanomics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,281.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ideanomics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ideanomics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,255,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ideanomics by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,483,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 464,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth about $5,482,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ideanomics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,745,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 204,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ideanomics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 163,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

