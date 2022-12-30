Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Up 12.3%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 12,391,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 6,937,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Ideanomics Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Alfred Poor acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,281.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.