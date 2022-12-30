Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.46. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares traded.

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Stock Down 8.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51.

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Company Profile

Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

