Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Stock Price Down 18.6%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating) shares traded down 18.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Immune Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

Featured Articles

