Immutable X (IMX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.40 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2022

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Immutable X has a market cap of $220.34 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Immutable X has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

