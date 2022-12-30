Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 604.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Shares of IMBBY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.5754 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.15) to GBX 2,350 ($28.36) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.17) in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

