Independent Investors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272,203 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,024. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.03. The firm has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.58.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

