Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American Tower by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $215.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.35.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

