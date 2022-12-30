Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $6.01 Million Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.99% of World Acceptance worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.29. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $249.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.39). World Acceptance had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. Research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

