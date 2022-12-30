Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 200 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,920,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,376,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,691,000 after acquiring an additional 126,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,478 shares of company stock worth $488,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Citigroup started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.