Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 3,694 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

ATVI stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

