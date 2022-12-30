Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after buying an additional 584,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,885,000 after purchasing an additional 858,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.