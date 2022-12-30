Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 555 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Shares of WM opened at $158.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

