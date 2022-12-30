Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 560 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NEE stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $167.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

