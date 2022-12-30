Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 57,702 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,702 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 86,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 508,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.2 %

ALSN stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

