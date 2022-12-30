Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

