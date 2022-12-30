Insider Buying: Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Insider Buys 6,228 Shares of Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 6,228 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £124.56 ($150.33).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BBH opened at GBX 153.20 ($1.85) on Friday. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 132.40 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.46). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.44. The firm has a market cap of £852.11 million and a PE ratio of 904.30.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

