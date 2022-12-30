Insider Buying: Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Insider Buys 6,228 Shares of Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 6,228 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £124.56 ($150.33).
Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BBH opened at GBX 153.20 ($1.85) on Friday. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 132.40 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.46). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.44. The firm has a market cap of £852.11 million and a PE ratio of 904.30.
Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.