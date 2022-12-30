Insider Buying: Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Director Acquires 165,176 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 165,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $650,793.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915,876 shares in the company, valued at $58,768,551.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 80,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 1,000,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $3,930,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 505,285 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $1,743,233.25.

Shares of LSAK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $124.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

