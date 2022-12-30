Insider Buying: Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Insider Buys 4,609 Shares of Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) insider Troy C. Schrenk purchased 4,609 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,074.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,104 shares in the company, valued at $533,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 489,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,248. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). Target Hospitality had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $159.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Target Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

See Also

