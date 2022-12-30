Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Sells 3,327 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:CLH traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.32. 1,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $125.41.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.