Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Sells 3,327 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CLH traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.32. 1,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $125.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 576.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 208.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 286,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 51.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 294,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 185,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

