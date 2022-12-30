Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 28th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,370,250.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,843. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.44.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 830.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,791,000 after purchasing an additional 747,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

