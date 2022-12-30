Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,370,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,843. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 830.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,791,000 after purchasing an additional 747,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

