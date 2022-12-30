Insider Selling: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Director Sells $26,325.00 in Stock

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) Director Thomas John Dietz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $26,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.39. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIGR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 637,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

