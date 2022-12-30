Insider Selling: Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Major Shareholder Sells $17,574.30 in Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 65,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $17,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,551 shares in the company, valued at $86,818.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. Oncorus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 35.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oncorus by 106.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 62,985 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
