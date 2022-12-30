InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 20,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 23,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
The firm has a market cap of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17.
InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 321.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.03%.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.
