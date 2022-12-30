InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 20,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 23,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

InspireMD Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 321.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

About InspireMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.