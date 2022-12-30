Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Update

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 2.9% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 672,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 28.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 451,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 101,216 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,896,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

IRRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,221. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

