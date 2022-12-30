Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 0.2% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

IBKR opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at $142,378,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,900 shares of company stock worth $22,778,003. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

