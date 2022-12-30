Interfor (TSE:IFP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.02

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.02 and traded as low as C$20.27. Interfor shares last traded at C$20.75, with a volume of 205,247 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1.64.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

