Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 385,297 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 3.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.18% of Applied Materials worth $124,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

