Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400,073 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 2.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $105,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,073.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 89.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2 %

FIS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.08. 3,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,868,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

