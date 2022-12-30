International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 3.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.57. 37,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

