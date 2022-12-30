Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 302.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.