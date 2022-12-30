Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 913,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,597. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
