Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 913,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,597. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,762,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 269,669 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,446,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000.

