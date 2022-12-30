Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises about 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $159.08 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $144.81 and a 52-week high of $195.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.