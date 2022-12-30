Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises about 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $159.08 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $144.81 and a 52-week high of $195.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

